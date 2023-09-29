SBA Names 15 Members of New Invention, Innovation & Entrepreneurship Advisory Committee; Isabella Casillas Guzman Quoted

The Small Business Administration has named the 15 inaugural members of the Invention, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Advisory Committee, a newly established group that will provide the agency with information, advice and recommendations to enhance U.S. startup and small business innovation ecosystems.

The members bring to the advisory committee diverse experiences, work backgrounds and perspectives and will serve a two-year term, SBA said Thursday.

“The distinguished members of this newly launched advisory committee will serve as an important resource with insights and recommendations to help us build policies and programs that foster American ingenuity, innovation, and economic competitiveness,” remarked SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

Philip Gaskin, executive fellow and strategic advisor to the CEO at Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, will serve as IIEAC chair, while Julie Lenzer, chief innovation officer at Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute, will work as vice chair.

To further explore thee IIEAC and the other committee members, click here.