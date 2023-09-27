Sandia National Lab Taps General Atomics to Develop Conceptual Research Reactor Design

General Atomics‘ electromagnetic systems business will provide a Department of Energy science and engineering laboratory for national security and technology innovation with a conceptual research reactor design under a new contract.

The concept design General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems is developing for Sandia National Laboratories will be used for a new advanced facility, the company said Tuesday.

“We have long enjoyed a strong working relationship with Sandia and look forward to delivering a new facility conceptual design under this contract to support their experimental, research and development activities going forward,” commented Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS.

The concept design is envisioned to enable safe use, operation and maintenance of the reactor and supporting systems.

GA-EMS will utilize its experience in designing and operating the Training, Research, Isotopes, General Atomics or TRIGA research reactors for the contract work.

Various TRIGA reactor configurations have been installed in 68 facilities worldwide to support government and industrial laboratories and other organizations in their nuclear research, testing and training efforts.