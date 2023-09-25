Pentagon Submits Selected Acquisition Reports to Congress

The Department of Defense has handed to Congress annual selected acquisition reports as part of the president’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.

DOD said Friday SARs have been submitted for 75 major defense acquisition programs and 20 middle tier of acquisition programs.

The acquisition reports for MDAPs include 36 for the Department of the Navy, 21 for the Department of the Air Force and 16 for the Department of the Army.

The Missile Defense System and Chemical Demilitarization-Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives are the two additional MDAPs under the purview of the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.

Meeting the MDAP cost threshold are 20 MTA programs, including 12 for the Department of the Air Force and five for the Department of the Army.