ORNL Opens New Center to Study AI-Related Threats to National Security

The Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has unveiled a new center dedicated to addressing threats associated with the adoption of artificial intelligence across industries and harnessing the benefits of AI in various applications.

ORNL said Wednesday the Center for AI Security Research will work with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Information Directorate and the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate to analyze threats, vulnerabilities and risks related to the misuse of AI technologies to inform national security missions.

As a dedicated research center, CAISER will facilitate the development of capabilities to test and evaluate AI tools and products, produce strategic reports and scientific studies on AI threats and provide educational outreach and information to the public sector.

“We’re defining a new field of AI security research and committing to intensive research and development of mitigating strategies and solutions against emerging AI risks,” said Edmon Begoli, ORNL’s Advanced Intelligent Systems section head and CAISER founding director

The new center will also expand ORNL’s existing initiative to expand AI implementation for science and national security applications.