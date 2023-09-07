NTIA Wants Industry Perspective on Federal Spectrum Data System Modernization

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has begun seeking information on potential industry sources to modernize NTIA’s software systems used to manage radio frequency spectrum use of federal agencies.

A notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov states that NTIA aims to develop a modernized Federal Spectrum Data System composed of user-capability areas to reduce manual manipulations and automate the decision-making process for spectrum management.

NTIA’s current systems are inadequate to meet the demands of advanced technologies, such as deploying 5G, advancing space commerce and securing spectrum-dependent government missions, according to the request for information.

“We can meet these and future spectrum demands by upgrading our systems to the latest technical platforms; improving the security and scalability of NTIA spectrum systems; improving accessibility of spectrum data; and developing advanced analytical tools and engineering models; and automating workflows,” the RFI reads.

The FSDS must be secure and include updated optimization and assessment applications to promote the effectiveness of spectrum use across the federal government.

Interested parties have until Oct. 5 to respond to the RFI.