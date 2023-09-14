NSWC Crane Seeks Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Technologies for 2024 Capability Experimentation Event

Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division is seeking electromagnetic spectrum operations capabilities that are in the early stages of development and has issued a request for submissions for the requirement.

According to a special notice posted on SAM.gov, the EMSO capabilities will undergo testing during the two-week Silent Swarm experimentation event set to take place in July of 2024.

The experimentation activities will involve participating EMSO providers collaborating with each other to demonstrate the ability of their technologies to achieve operational objectives.

For Silent Swarm 2024, the objectives are to bring about the effects of distributed electromagnetic attacks, which include high-power microwaves; radio frequency deception, which includes the mimicking of signals of interest; and the delivery of digital payloads, which includes analytics, reconnaissance and offensive cyber.

The technologies should be within Technology Readiness Levels 2 to 5 and can be implemented on small multi-domain unmanned systems.

Interested parties have until Oct. 16 to respond.

Work under this effort is being done in support of the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and other Department of Defense units.