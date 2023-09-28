NSF Selects 27 Teams for Emerging Tech Experiential Learning Program; Erwin Gianchandani Quoted

The National Science Foundation will invest $18.8 million in 27 teams at higher education institutions as part of a program that seeks to expand learning opportunities in key technology areas.

The Experiential Learning for Emerging and Novel Technologies program comes with the Pivots and Beginnings tracks and seeks to address the talent gap in several tech areas, including microelectronics and semiconductors, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, quantum information science and biotechnology, NSF said Wednesday.

Nine of the 27 inaugural teams secured an award under the ExLENT program’s Pivots track, which intends to provide professionals the opportunity to develop the skills they need to pivot into key tech careers.

The 18 Beginnings track awardees will get additional experiential learning opportunities in key technology fields to further develop their knowledge and skills.

“NSF is pleased to offer these first-ever ExLENT awards to support the creation of new pathways for individuals from diverse backgrounds and experiences to gain on-the-job training in technologies that are critical to the nation’s long-term competitiveness,” said Erwin Gianchandani, assistant director for technology, innovation and partnerships at NSF.

“ExLENT will help ensure more equitable access to high-skill, well-paying STEM-driven jobs for workers at any and all stages of their careers or with varying experiences. ExLENT awardees will work toward ameliorating the large workforce shortages that the nation faces today in key technologies,” added Gianchandani.

