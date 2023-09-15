NSA’s David Frederick on Technological Competition Between US & China, Plans for ‘Innovation Pipeline’

David Frederick, assistant deputy director for the China Strategy Center at the National Security Agency, highlighted the importance of supporting U.S. initiatives in establishing technology standards and the key role of artificial intelligence as he talked about the technological battlefield between China and the U.S.

Frederick told the Intelligence and National Security Alliance in a virtual interview posted Tuesday that NSA is advancing breakthroughs in quantum computing to enable the U.S. to achieve a decisive advantage in encryption defense and resistance.

He talked about the mission of the newly created center at NSA and the importance of the National Security Strategy, called on commercial industry and government to invest in quantum computing and cited NSA’s efforts to detect and counter cyberthreats from China.

The assistant deputy director noted that NSA will launch an “innovation pipeline” in the next six months that will focus on the country’s competition with China—entitled “Red Ventures,” according to a report by Federal News Network.

“We are working within my new organization to better align multiple innovation activities within NSA and with our IC partners to focus on the China problem,” Frederick said during the webinar.

He mentioned that “technology security” has become a key area of competition between the two countries.