NNSA Develops Blueprint to Outline Nuclear Security Enterprise Priorities

The National Nuclear Security Administration is developing a framework outlining the agency’s priorities to enhance the capacity, resilience and responsiveness of its production and science and technology infrastructure.

Linda Bauer, a former deputy director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, will lead the development of the Enterprise Blueprint, which will establish agency-wide mission priorities for the Nuclear Security Enterprise, NNSA said Wednesday.

“Once completed, this Blueprint will guide actions and decisions to ensure the responsive and resilient enterprise that we need to deliver on our mission and support the country’s national security for decades to come,” said NNSA Administrator Jill Hruby.

NNSA expects to complete the blueprint by September 2024 to guide its modern production capabilities, science and technology infrastructure, future business systems and new technology and process integration efforts.