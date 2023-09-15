Hello, Guest!
NIST Releases Guidance on Zero Trust Implementation for Cloud-Based Applications

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has released guidance on implementing a zero trust architecture model to protect enterprise applications in multiple cloud and on-premises environments.

Special Publication 800-207A outlines measures and guidelines for securing cloud-based applications by deploying a ZTA to enable safe access to resources located on-premises or in the cloud, NIST said Wednesday.

The guidance recommends that organizations formulate both network-tier and identity-tier ZTA policies and configure technology components to enable the deployment of different policies.

Organizations must also develop a comprehensive monitoring framework covering various tasks and use telemetry data to fine-tune access rights and enforce step-up authentication.

ZTA aims to protect enterprise data and resources by requiring secure authorization of users for accessing cloud-native resources.

