NIST Fields Input on Proposed National Emerging Tech Standards Strategy

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is seeking industry input regarding its plan to implement the United States Government National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technology.

In a request for information issued Thursday, NIST invited external feedback on the potential risks and benefits of U.S. participation in developing standards for CET, and how the government can use its research and development budget to aid such activities.

USGNSSCET encompasses communication and networks, semiconductors and microelectronics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, biotechnologies and quantum computing. It also covers positioning, navigating and timing systems, digital identity infrastructure and clean energy generation and storage.

The strategy aims to enforce transparency, impartiality, effectiveness, relevance and coherence in the industry. It will build on existing CET standards in the private sector, such as the American National Standards Institute United States Standards Strategy.

The RFI will close in 60 days.