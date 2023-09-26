NCCoE Issues Hybrid Satellite Networks Cybersecurity Framework Profile

The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence has released the final interagency report on a profile meant to help space stakeholders assess the cybersecurity posture of hybrid satellite networks.

The HSN Cybersecurity Framework Profile seeks to help organizations integrate security, better understand the attack surface and improve resilience of space systems, NCCoE said Monday.

The HSC CSF Profile intends to help organizations identify assets, data, systems and risks that pertain to hybrid satellite networks; protect HSN services by performing self-assessments and adhering to cybersecurity principles; and detect cybersecurity-related disturbances or corruption of HSN services and data, among others.

According to NIST, the document also aims to facilitate the integration of HSN components via consideration of cybersecurity functions and categories and provide a comprehensive framework to facilitate risk management decisions.

The HSN profile’s scope focuses on physical and virtual interfaces, including antenna fields, payloads, user terminals, virtual machine-based command formatter and software-defined elements hosted on a cloud.