NIST Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Invites Public Feedback on IoT Device Protection Guidance

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is fielding public feedback on a draft guidance focused on trusted network-layer onboarding for Internet of Things devices.

NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence announced Tuesday that it wrote early second drafts of two segments of the guidance entitled Trusted Internet of Things Device Network-Layer Onboarding and Lifecycle Management.

The document aims to enhance IoT device and network security by providing information to organizations about next-generation network credential mechanisms such as device attestation, device intent enforcement, application-layer onboarding and secure lifecycle management.

NCCoE also sought the help of product and service providers in order to retrieve enforcement examples of trusted network-layer onboarding and capabilities.

The request for public comment, which closes on Nov. 10, is focused on volumes A and D of the guidance. Their immediate release is part of NIST’s agile strategy for publishing content.