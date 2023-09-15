Navy Appoints Members of DON Science & Technology Board

The Department of the Navy has named the members of a newly established federal advisory committee intended to provide independent advice and recommendations on matters and policies related to the service branch’s science and technology priorities.

Richard Danzig, former secretary of the Navy, has been appointed chair of the DON Science and Technology Board, while Howard Fireman, former chief architect of the Navy, was named vice chair, the Navy said Thursday.

“The board’s highest priority will be to work with leaders in the Department of the Navy to match new opportunities in science and technology with present service needs,” Danzig said.

DON STB comprises former national security leaders and experts from the industry and academia with expertise and background in science, technology, acquisition, manufacturing, logistics, medicine, climate and business management.

Members include Chris Inglis, former national cyber director, and Robert Work, former deputy secretary of defense and undersecretary of the Navy.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, a 2023 Wash100 awardee, will swear in the new committee members at DON STB’s first meeting on Sept. 22, which will also include discussions on scientific and technical topics.