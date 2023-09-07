Maj. Gens. David Miller, Sean Farrell Nominated to Space Operations Command, USSOCOM Leadership Roles

President Joe Biden has nominated Maj. Gen. David Miller to lead Space Operations Command and Maj. Gen. Sean Farrell to serve as deputy commander of U.S. Special Operations Command.

The administration also pushed for the promotion of Miller and Farrell to the rank of lieutenant general, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Miller is special assistant to the vice chief of space operations within the U.S. Space Force.

Prior to this role, he was director of operations, training and force development, J3, within Space Command at Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado. He previously served as assistant deputy chief of space operations for operations, cyber and nuclear and senior military assistant to the secretary of the Air Force.

Farrell currently serves as deputy commanding general of Joint Special Operations Command.

He previously directed force structure, requirements, resources and strategic assessments at USSOCOM and was head of the Air Force’s security assistance and cooperation directorate.

Farrell additionally commanded the 1st Special Operations Wing, 27th Special Operations Group and the 16th Special Operations Squadron.