LCG to Provide IT Services to NIAMS Under New Contract; Melissa McCullough Quoted

LCG Inc has received a contract from the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases.

The $16 million, multi-year award covers task execution, strategic chief information officer support and cloud services across various information technology areas , the Rockville, Maryland-based company announced on Tuesday.

Melissa McCullough, executive vice president and chief financial officer of LCG, said the team the company has built to work on the five-year contract is “laser-focused” on the NIAMS mission and delivering “the best of secure and cutting-edge IT services to the tasks ahead.”

“I am very proud of the high level of expertise and collaboration that resulted in this important win for our company,” she added.

One of 27 Institutes under the National Institutes of Health, NIAMS supports medical research and trains scientists and clinicians. LCG’s contracting work will assist the institute’s administration, infrastructure, service and help desk support, network and server administration and project management activities.

The company is already knowledgeable about NIH IT operating environments, having provided IT services for public health programs within NIH and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. LCG is also currently anticipating work within NIH’s Scientific Information Technology Branch.

This award follows multiple recent NIH contract wins for the enterprise. Earlier this month, LCG won a one-year task order from the National Human Human Genome Research Institutes, under which the business is responsible for supporting Financial and Strategic Planning System programs and initiatives. In January, LCG received an $8 million award from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism for IT modernization services .

