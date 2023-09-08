Lawmakers Propose Legislation to Prevent Government Shutdowns

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., have introduced legislation meant to prevent government shutdowns and alleviate their impact on federal employees, government contractors and the U.S. public.

The End Shutdowns Act would initiate an automatic continuing resolution if no full-year appropriations bill is passed by Oct. 1 and prohibit consideration of other legislation in the Senate during a lapse in appropriations, Kaine’s office said Wednesday.

“Government shutdowns have disastrous consequences for federal employees and government contractors and slow down critical government services that millions of Americans rely on like getting replacement Social Security cards and food inspections. But politicians continue to use or threaten to use government shutdowns as a negotiating tactic,” Kaine said.

Beyer added that shutting down the government would cause “lasting damage to our economy” and uncertainty for civil servants and their families.