6 Software Vendors Commit to Adopt CISA’s K-12 Tech Cybersecurity Principles; Jen Easterly Quoted

Six software providers to the K-12 education sector have voluntarily pledged to incorporate Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency principles into their product development processes.

Classlink, Clever, D2L, GG4L, Instructure and PowerSchool signed commitments to establish road maps to adopt the agency’s three-point Secure by Design framework, CISA said Tuesday.

These educational technology platform manufacturers agreed on taking ownership of customer security outcomes, accepting transparency and accountability for software vulnerabilities and prioritizing leadership in technology security.

“We need to address K-12 cybersecurity issues at its foundation by ensuring schools and administrators have access to technology and software that is safe and secure right out of the box,” said Jen Easterly, director of CISA and two-time Wash100 winner.