House Bipartisan Bill Aims to Reauthorize Technology Modernization Fund; Rep. Nancy Mace Quoted

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., has introduced a bipartisan bill that would reauthorize the Technology Modernization Fund and its governing board.

The Modernizing Government Technology Reform Act of 2023 includes provisions that seek to enhance the administration of TMF and create a federal legacy information technology inventory that would enable Congress to ensure the federal government works to address legacy IT-related issues, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee said Tuesday.

Mace, chairwoman of the House panel’s cybersecurity, information technology and government innovation subcommittee, said the proposed measure intends to introduce reforms to improve transparency and ensure that TMF remains sustainable.

“This bipartisan bill will ensure that the TMF is a tool to modernize, replace, or retire federal legacy IT systems to ensure efficient use of U.S. taxpayer dollars. I am pleased the Oversight Committee will consider this bill this week and look forward to it ultimately becoming law,” she added.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., serves as the original co-sponsor of the proposed legislation.