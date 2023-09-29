HJF’s Corey Hastings Discusses Career Background, Leadership Values & GovCon Business Challenges

As chief financial officer, senior vice president and treasurer of The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. , Corey Hastings is responsible for more than $500 million military health-focused government contracts and grants.

Hastings recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, in which he reflected on his career background, discussed his leadership strengths and shared his insights on the business side of the government technology landscape.

In this excerpt from the interview, Hastings describes his approach to empowering his team:

“While I do value self-awareness, especially in terms of weaknesses and limitations, I choose to support people and organizations by expanding the applicability of their strengths while mitigating – not constantly emphasizing – their weaknesses. I do this because I have seen talented people from all levels of organizations succeed beyond expectations when given the opportunity. I take every opportunity I can to listen to the stories of nurses, doctors and medics of all types who made tremendous sacrifices to care for wounded warriors in the field. Because they work hard in challenging environments, it inspires me to work hard in the challenging environments I face, and hopefully inspire others to do the same.”

