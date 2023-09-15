HII Mission Technologies CFO Ashutosh Gokhale Talks Leadership Philosophy & Alion Acquisition

Ashutosh Gokhale currently serves as chief financial officer of HII ’s Mission Technologies division, where he leads the organization’s financial and business management operations. He is also responsible for the integration component of acquisitions, most recently guiding Alion Science and Technology’s incorporation into the company.

In an interview with the Potomac Officers Club published on Thursday, Gokhale detailed his role in the Alion acquisition, shared his career background and discussed his leadership style.

Gokhale dives into his values as a leader in this excerpt from the interview:

“A leader cannot exist without their team. It’s a symbiotic relationship – a leader shapes the team, and in turn, the team shapes its leader. When leading my team, I emphasize three things: ownership, support and recognition. When I assign a job to my team, I don’t micromanage, I trust that they can do the job. I give them freedom to choose the path to completion, while staying close so I can support them at the appropriate time if things show signs of going off track. When the task is successfully completed, I recognize the team and let them shine in the glory of success.”

To learn more about Gokhale’s leadership philosophy, read the full Executive Spotlight interview on the Potomac Officers Club website.

Do you want to participate in your own Executive Spotlight interview? Potomac Officers Club members have exclusive access to this exciting opportunity and many other perks. To browse our membership options and discover which one is right for you, click here .