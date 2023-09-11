GSA to Streamline Customer Service Delivery With Federal Acquisition Service Overhaul

The General Services Administration will reorganize several Federal Acquisition Service business lines to enable seamless access to FAS products and services and simplify federal customers’ interactions with the agency.

GSA said Thursday the implementation of the planned overhaul will begin in fiscal year 2024 and focus on deploying a centralized reporting model to replace FAS’ legacy regional structures.

As a result of the reorganization, federal customers will connect to only one FAS team to help them obtain products and services tailored to their mission needs.

FAS Commissioner Sonny Hashmi, a previous Wash100 awardee, noted that the agency will continue maintaining offices and expertise in local communities nationwide.

“Our regional-based employees aren’t going away, but this shift to our structure will meet the growing demand from our customers that FAS respond holistically when it comes to contracting assistance,” Hashmi said.

Hashmi and GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan signed the GSA order approving the changes in August.