Google Seeks to Advance Responsible AI Development With New Initiative, Fund

Google has begun an initiative that seeks to promote responsible development of artificial intelligence tools by supporting researchers, facilitating debates on public policies and organizing events.

Brigitte Hoyer Gosselink, director of Google.org, wrote in a blog post published Monday that the Digital Futures Project will focus on addressing the challenges and opportunities that AI offers.

Google.org will offer grants to academic institutions and think tanks to further explore AI through a $20 million fund.

The Digital Futures Fund is built to support institutions as they work to understand the potential impact of AI on global security, labor and economy and identify governance structures that could help advance responsible AI development, among other issues.

The fund’s inaugural grantees include the Aspen Institute, Brookings Institution, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Institute for Security and Technology, Center for Strategic and International Studies, Center for a New American Security, R Street Institute, Leadership Conference Education Fund, MIT Work of the Future and SeedAI.