GM Defense Enters Memorandum of Understanding With NP Aerospace to Expand Global Business, Improve Product Delivery; Steve duMont Quoted

General Motors ’ defense business has signed a memorandum of understanding with NP Aerospace , a UK and Canada-based manufacturing company, to collaborate on research and development, post-production support and global logistics sustainment initiatives for military products.

Signed during the Defense and Security Equipment International 2023 event, the agreement covers the areas of integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, autonomy and connectivity, fuel cell, power generation, system integration and platform integration , GM Defense announced from London, England on Wednesday.

Steve duMont , president of GM Defense and a 2023 Wash100 Award recipient, highlighted NP Aerospace’s “proven track record and expertise,” which he said complements GM Defense.

“This collaboration will help position our commercial-based solutions, including the ISV and HD SUV, to global militaries while aligning our capabilities to meet the needs of the UK Ministry of Defence’s Land Industrial Strategy,” he added.

Built on the foundation of the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck architecture, the ISV is constructed with 90 percent commercial-off-the-shelf parts. These elements include Chevrolet Performance components that have been tailored to meet U.S. Army needs.

GM Defense recently launched the ISV Family of Vehicles, offering a variety of options to meet specific mission needs. Currently, GM Defense is also working on a purpose-built Heavy-Duty armored Sport Utility Vehicle.

The MOU multiplies the array of vehicles maintained under NP Aerospace’s Vehicle Systems, Services and Spares business, which currently holds contracts from the UK Ministry of Defence and Canadian Department of National Defence. It will also boost GM Defense’s ability to effectively deliver its products to military customers.

“Our collaboration with GM Defense is very exciting as it diversifies our product and technology offering established through the UK MoD protected mobility fleet contract and expands our vehicle armour and engineering capabilities into North America,” said NP Aerospace CEO James Kempston .

This agreement follows GM Defense’s recent integration of GM Defense Canada and establishment of GM Defense International in 2022.