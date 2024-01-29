AFRL, Brookhaven National Laboratory to Establish Empire State Quantum Network in New York

The Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory revealed that it is working with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to build the Empire State Quantum Network, a quantum computing hub.

The quantum networking project is a result of a memorandum of understanding signed by the two laboratories in December, which pledges cooperation between AFRL’s Distributed Quantum Networking Testbed Local Area Network and Brookhaven’s Wide Area Quantum Network, both located in New York state, BNL announced Friday.

Under the MOU, the organizations will exchange access to publicly available studies on quantum network transduction and node connectivity requirements.

They will also work together to support interoperability engineering for a new fiber-based quantum network connecting their LAN and WAN campuses.

The partnership “will leverage our respective strengths to meet the many challenges in developing the quantum devices required for long-distance networks,” BNL Director JoAnne Hewett remarked. “We are very excited to be working in partnership with AFRL to realize the potential of large-scale quantum communication systems and other applications of this emerging technology.”