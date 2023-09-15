Five Projects on Nuclear Data Benchmarking, Curation to Receive Funding From Department of Energy

The Department of Energy’s Office of Science is providing a total of $5.8 million to finance five research projects that aim to improve the benchmarking of nuclear data and the curation of data from experimental facilities.

The office says $2.8 million has been allocated for fiscal year 2023 while outyear funding will depend on appropriations made by Congress.

Commenting on the funding awards, DOE Associate Director of Science for Nuclear Physics Timothy Hallman said, “Nuclear data is important in both basic nuclear science and applications,” noting how the projects could result in “safer, more efficient, and more cost effective” applications.

The awardees were selected under the Nuclear Data Interagency Working Group Research Program. The funding opportunity announcement was issued this past February.

The beneficiaries involve researchers from a variety of institutions, including Johns Hopkins University, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Catholic University of America and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.