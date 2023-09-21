FAA Proposes Mitigation Methods to Reduce Orbital Debris, Satellite Collisions

The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed a rule to require commercial space companies to limit uncontrolled reentry of commercial launch vehicles‘ upper stage to reduce orbital debris and prevent potential collisions with spacecraft and satellites.

FAA said Wednesday it would require commercial space operators to remove the upper stages of their launch vehicles from orbit within 25 years after launch to slow down the accumulation of orbital debris and promote a sustainable space environment.

Companies may choose among five options to dispose of the component: conduct a controlled reentry; move the upper stage to a disposal orbit; maneuver to an Earth-escape orbit; retrieve the upper stage within five years of mission completion; or perform an uncontrolled atmospheric disposal or natural decay within 25 years.

FAA will publish a notice of proposed rulemaking in the Federal Register and open a 90-day public comment period “in the coming days.”