DOD to Form AI Battle Labs Within 2 Combatant Commands; Joe Larson Quoted

The Department of Defense will establish artificial intelligence battle laboratories within U.S. European Command and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to organize BRAVO hackathons and gather and share logistics, cybersecurity and other operational theater data with the DOD enterprise to facilitate the development of technology capabilities.

“BRAVO Hackathons represent an opportunity for DoD to practice and proliferate the fundamentals of user-centered design and agile software development,” Joe Larson, DOD’s deputy chief digital and AI officer for algorithmic warfare, said in a statement published Wednesday.

“By providing the seed funding to establish the AI Battle Labs in EUCOM and INDOPACOM, we will be designing and testing data analytic and AI capabilities with warfighters, not for them, informing and strengthening our ability to deliver exactly what they need to win,” Larson added.

According to the department, the AI battle labs will enable service members, government contractors and civilians to propose projects and create teams to build prototypes through data ingestion and system integration efforts.

Operational DOD data collected through three prior BRAVO hackathons performed at six sites resulted in the development of 81 operational prototypes at three classifications.