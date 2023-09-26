DOD Awards $30M in Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program Grants; William LaPlante Quoted

The Department of Defense has awarded six grants worth about $30 million combined through the Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program to help strengthen the U.S. national security innovation base.

The DMCSP funding will be used to advance research and development, workforce development and small business support to bolster manufacturing capabilities across the defense industrial base sector, DOD said Monday.

“This year’s awards will strengthen advanced manufacturing capabilities in defense-critical sectors while cultivating our most important resource: our people,” said William LaPlante, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment and a two-time Wash100 Award winner.

Six consortia each received a grant worth about $5 million, including the America’s Additive Foundry Consortium to use additive, hybrid and intelligent manufacturing to establish a U.S. supply of tactical alloys.

Other awardees are the Missouri Defense Manufacturing Community Consortium; the New York Consortium for Space Technology Innovation and Development; the New York State Microelectronics Defense Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Workforce; and the Central Pennsylvania Defense Shipbuilding Talent and Innovation Defense Ecosystem.