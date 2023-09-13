DLA Awards Small Businesses SBIR Contracts for Advancing Warfighting Capabilities

The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded contracts to small businesses that responded to solicitations under its Small Business Innovation Research Program to build new warfighting capabilities during the fourth annual Industry Collider Day held at the McNamara Headquarters Complex.

Indianapolis, Indiana-headquartered Crown Magnesium secured an SBIR contract to develop a proof-of-concept to create a domestic source of magnesium metal to reduce reliance on foreign sources, DLA said Tuesday.

Metronome Software, Sentar and Architecture Technology Corporation were selected to help the DLA enhance the detection of cyberattacks.

The final award was given to Stinn Materials to facilitate the domestic manufacturing of new or improved materials and enable innovation in current and future weapons systems.

During the event, Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic, director of DLA, highlighted the importance of collaboration across the military, industry and academia to help build a more lethal force amid a constant race to innovate.

“We rely on our partners across government, across industry, across academia. That includes the many small business partners that we work with to find solutions across a variety of technical areas,” Skubic said.