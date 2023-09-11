Denis McDonough: VA Launches Trustworthy AI Framework

Denis McDonough, secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, said the VA has publicly introduced a Trustworthy AI Framework that will serve as a foundation for the department to design, build, procure and use AI systems in a way that promotes veteran trust and confidence.

“This framework will help us build AI that is safe, secure, unbiased, transparent, accountable, and effective. All of which is to say, building trustworthy AI to complete the tasks that it does best, so VA’s people can do the work that they do best,” McDonough said during his speech at an event Thursday.

The VA secretary noted that the framework integrates into a single structure all of the White House’s AI work, including an executive order that fosters support for underserved communities and the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights.

According to McDonough, VA has become the first federal agency to unveil such a framework and is exploring ways on how to make better veteran-centric decisions while advancing collaboration with other federal agencies and eliminating redundant tasks.

