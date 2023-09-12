DecisionPoint Books Task Order to Modernize TRANSCOM System; Brian Flood Quoted

DecisionPoint Corporation , a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, has received a $17 million task order from the U.S. Transportation Command for cloud modernization support.

Under the award, DecisionPoint will provide software engineering services to secure, sustain and improve the Transportation Geospatial Information System and broaden its range of capabilities, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company announced on Tuesday.

“TGIS expands DecisionPoint’s support of the USTRANSCOM global mission providing air, land and sea transportation through delivery of essential geospatial data services to the warfighter,” said DecisionPoint Founder and CEO Brian Flood .

He added that the company will hold itself to a standard of excellence in delivering upgraded capabilities “while increasing the velocity, security and impact of USTRANSCOM’s essential national security mission.”

This award follows DecisionPoint’s win of a five-year, $60 million Department of Veterans Affairs contract last month, under which it is responsible for enhancing the department’s Enterprise Customer Experience Suite in collaboration with partner Medallia.