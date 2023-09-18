D&Z Federal Business Welcomes Former CIA Officials to Advisory Board

Two senior Intelligence Community officials have joined Day & Zimmermann ’s government services group’s advisory board.

As members, former CIA senior executives Robert Jenkins and Christopher Murray will offer strategic counsel on the company’s global operations for U.S. public and private sector customers with a specific focus on D&Z’s SOC LLC business, the company announced from Chantilly, Virginia last week.

“We are honored to welcome Mr. Murray and Mr. Jenkins to our team of advisors. This will help accelerate the expansion and diversification of our portfolio in support of U.S. Government mission-critical work,” said Doug Magee , president of government services at D&Z.

Collectively, he said, the company is maintaining its “strong focus on today’s complex security environment and the emerging and evolving threats of tomorrow.”

Jenkins brings over two decades of experience managing CIA operations, personnel and cyber programs to the board. Currently, he serves as CEO of strategic advisory firm Dark Forge Solutions LLC, and he has previously held intelligence, defense and cyber-focused executive roles at BAE Systems, NCI and Leidos. He also sits on the advisory boards of Cohere Technology Group, Atlas Tech Development and Black Badger Enterprises.

While with the CIA, Murray served as deputy director for support, where he reported to the agency’s director. In this position, he guided the creation of strategy and the provisioning of a multi-billion dollar global support operation portfolio that included logistics management, security, medical services, real estate management and human resources activities, among other areas. He is the founder and CEO of Infinite Reach Consulting, and is currently a member of the CIA Officers Memorial Foundation’s board.

These appointments follow the selection of multiple other former CIA officials to the same board, where they advise the company’s technology, engineering and operations and security activities as it works to assist government clients with national security initiatives. Just over a month earlier, Magee was selected to lead the government services group as its president.