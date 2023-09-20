CSC 2.0 Report: Over 36% of Cybersecurity Recommendations Reached Full Implementation

Of the 116 recommendations developed by the Cyberspace Solarium Commission over the course of three years to protect the U.S. from cyberattacks, 36.2 percent are now fully implemented and 31 percent are nearing implementation, according to CSC 2.0’s annual implementation report.

CSC 2.0 said Tuesday 22.4 percent of recommendations are on track to be implemented, 9.5 percent are seeing limited progress and nearly 1 percent of the commission’s recommendations are facing significant barriers to implementation.

The commission’s original 82 recommendations in the March 2020 report are classified into six pillars: reform the U.S. government’s structure organization for cyberspace; strengthen norms and nonmilitary tools; promote national resilience; reshape the cyber ecosystem toward greater security; operationalize cybersecurity collaboration with the private sector; and preserve and employ the military instrument of national power.

The 44-page CSC 2.0 report cited some of the cybersecurity efforts introduced by the White House in the past year, including the release of the National Cybersecurity Strategy and implementation plan for the strategy, announcement of the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program and the issuance of the National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy.

The annual implementation review also highlighted the need to further build up collaboration with the private sector on cybersecurity.

According to the report, further action is needed when it comes to codifying the concept of systematically important critical infrastructure and establishing a joint collaborative environment for threat information sharing.