Core4ce CEO Talks Career Background & Leadership Strategy

Jack Wilmer currently serves as CEO of Core4ce , where he works to deliver the company’s cybersecurity offerings to federal organizations. He has extensive experience in the public sector, having served within the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security and White House Officer of Science and Technology Policy, and has also held roles in additional private sector companies.

Wilmer recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, in which he discussed his career background, reflected on his accomplishments and shared his core values.

In this excerpt from the interview, Wilmer details his approach for building a strong team:

“At Core4ce, we began with the relatively straightforward premise that we want to work with people whom we trust and respect, and we realized early on that valuing trust and respect internally would help us build stronger relationships with our customers. We really want to be that partner that our federal customers can rely on to deliver on our commitments, and I think we’ve succeeded in that. It is also really important for our team members to understand our vision as a corporation and their role in advancing the mission. We host quarterly all hands meetings to provide transparency into corporate performance, openly address any challenges and discuss pathways to growth within the organization. Because we have so many experts across a range of technical disciplines and at the corporate level, we’ve built an environment in which there are a lot of opportunities to learn from one another and for our team members to advance in their careers.”

