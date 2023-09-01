Copyright Office Releases Notice of Inquiry on AI Policy Issues

The U.S. Copyright Office has issued a notice of inquiry and request for comments on a new initiative to examine copyright policy issues raised by artificial intelligence technology.

The NOI was published in the Federal Register to seek “factual information and views” on copyright issues, including the use of copyrighted materials in AI training, the legal status of AI-generated outputs and the appropriate levels of transparency and disclosure regarding the use of copyrighted works to develop generative AI systems, the Copyright Office said Wednesday.

“We launched this initiative at the beginning of the year to focus on the increasingly complex issues raised by generative AI. This NOI and the public comments we will receive represent a critical next step,” said Shira Perlmutter, register of copyrights and director of the Copyright Office.

Interested parties have until Oct. 18 to submit comments. Replies are due Nov. 15.

