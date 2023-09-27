CISA Launches National Campaign to Raise Online Security Awareness; Jen Easterly Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has launched a nationwide cybersecurity public awareness campaign aimed at providing resources and tools to protect businesses, organizations and the public from cyberattacks.

CISA said Tuesday the “Secure Our World” campaign focuses on four basic cybersecurity practices: creating strong passwords and using a password manager; setting up multifactor authentication for online accounts; recognizing and reporting phishing incidents; and enabling automatic updates on software.

“I’m incredibly excited to launch our nationwide Public Service Announcement campaign, which includes resources and tools every individual and organization can use to stay safe online by practicing good cyber hygiene,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly, a two-time Wash100 awardee.

The campaign is part of CISA’s Cybersecurity Awareness Program, which aims to raise public awareness of cyber threats and online security.

