CISA Advisory Committee Submits Recommendations to Strengthen National Cybersecurity; Jen Easterly Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s cybersecurity advisory panel submitted more than 100 recommendations to CISA Director Jen Easterly to strengthen U.S. defense against online threats, Cyberscoop reported Wednesday.

The recommendations were finalized at the cybersecurity advisory committee’s third quarter 2023 meeting, which also led to the election of Ron Green and Dave DeWalt as chair and vice chair, respectively, according to CISA.

Some of the proposed actions were to establish a national alert mechanism against threats, and to appoint more cybersecurity experts on the boards of directors in the private sector. The panel elaborated that the experts must be knowledgeable about new Securities and Exchange Commission rules, which will mandate publicly traded companies to report significant data and system breaches.

Easterly, a two-time recipient of the Wash100 Award, said the committee’s report was “transformative.” “I am super grateful to these outstanding professionals who gave their time and expertise to develop recommendations aimed at advancing CISA’s role as America’s cyber defense agency. They’ve made an invaluable impact on the cybersecurity posture of the United States,” she commented.

Easterly is expected to post her responses to the recommendations on CISA’s official website.