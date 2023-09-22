Carahsoft Teams With Applied Insight to Deliver Cloud Software to Federal Government; Craig Abod Quoted

Carahsoft has joined forces with cloud and technology services provider Applied Insight to make the latter’s offerings more widely available to the U.S. government.

As Applied Insight’s Master Government Aggregator, Carahsoft will open a pathway for its partner to more easily deliver its Altitude and SHIFT software products to federal organizations, the Reston, Virginia-based enterprise announced on Tuesday.

Craig Abod , president of Carahsoft and a nine-time Wash100 Award recipient, said the incorporation of Applied Insight’s technologies into its portfolio will help the company support federal clients as they adapt to ever-changing cybersecurity standards and move to the cloud to meet government-wide mandates.

“Through collaboration with Applied Insight and our reseller partners, we provide our customers with the solutions they need to keep the country’s digital assets secure,” he added.

Applied Insight’s technologies are created for use in secure classified environments. Altitude, a cloud infrastructure platform, is designed to provide customers with an efficient way to move systems and software to the cloud. The tool uses built-in security and automated governance systems to regulate access and provide visibility to support the migration process.

A high-side emulation software, SHIFT offers its users a way to accelerate the development of software in the cloud to boost classified systems used for intelligence and national security purposes. Its capabilities enable developers who work with non-sensitive systems to produce software and deploy it on the high-side, which can help agencies tackle the shortage of cleared developers.

Under the agreement, these tools will be made available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“This is an important step for Applied Insight in helping more Government agencies harness the power of our cloud products that have been developed and proven in extremely challenging national security environments,” said Adam Gruber , chief technology officer and general manager of products at Applied Insight.

He added that the company looks forward to expanding its provision of scalable, automated cloud operations to the U.S. government through its partnership with Carahsoft.