Capgemini, JMA Wireless Win in Multiple Categories at NTIA 5G Challenge

IT services provider Capgemini won first prize in the multi-vendor end-to-end integration category at the 2023 5G Challenge, bringing home $750,000. The company’s engineering business also received $100,000 under the wraparound emulation testing category.

For its part, JMA Wireless was named one of two winners under the best software bill of materials category, receiving $100,000. The networking hardware provider was also deemed a winner under the wraparound emulation testing category, bringing home an additional $100,000, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Thursday.

Organized by the NTIA’s Institute for Telecommunication Sciences in partnership with the Department of Defense, the competition seeks to promote the adoption of multi-vendor solutions, 5G open interfaces and interoperable systems.

The 2023 edition of the 5G Challenge, the second in its history, strove to reward contestants capable of integrating hardware and software for key 5G network subsystems. A total of $7 million in prizes was awarded for the competition.

Alan Davidson, the administrator for the NTIA and assistant secretary of commerce, congratulated the winners of the 2023 5G Challenge and said the technologies they demonstrated offered a glimpse of a future characterized by a global telecommunications supply chain that is resilient, competitive and diverse.