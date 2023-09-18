CACI Subsidiary Wins Army Contract for Integrated Electronic Warfare System Prototype

Mastodon Design, a CACI International company, has received an other transaction authority agreement from the U.S. Army to build and demonstrate a manpack version of the Terrestrial Layer System-Brigade Combat Team platform.

The TLS BCT is a tactical vehicle-mounted system that provides integrated electronic warfare, signals intelligence and cyber capabilities in support of multi-domain operations, the Army’s Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors said Friday.

Kenneth Strayer, project manager of EW and cyber for the Army, said the TLS BCT Manpack complements the multi-platform TLS family of systems, including the TLS Echelons Above Brigade, with a shared and open systems approach to addressing highly adaptive threats.

The prototype build and demonstration phase for the TLS BCT Manpack program is valued at $1.5 million and will run for nine months.