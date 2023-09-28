Booz Allen, Red Hat Win Army Contracts to Support AI/ML Capability Development Project

Booz Allen Hamilton and Red Hat have won contracts worth up to $2 million combined from the U.S. Army’s Project Manager Intelligence Systems & Analytics and Army Research Laboratory.

The aim of the contracts is to provide support for research under Project Linchpin, an Army program of record that seeks to establish an ecosystem of industry partners that will work to deliver artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, Program Executive Office – Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors said Thursday.

PEO IEW&S is one of the collaborators for the project. The others are ARL, the Army Futures Command’s Artificial Intelligence Integration Center, the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s C5ISR Center and the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Office.

The awards to Booz Allen and Red Hat, which feature a base period of performance of six months and options for no more than five years, are the first contracting actions to support Project Linchpin, with several more expected to follow.

According to PM IS&A Col. Chris Anderson, PEO IEW&S — his organization’s parent office — will work to deploy AI and ML capabilities into various sensor systems via Project Linchpin.