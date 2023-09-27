BlueHalo Demos Phased-Array Antenna System to Modernize Space Operations; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

BlueHalo has demonstrated a multi-band, deployable ground terminal designed to enable resilient satellite communications and modernize space-based operations under the U.S. Space Force’s Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource program.

BADGER is an electronic phased array antenna built on BlueHalo’s core Multi-band Software Defined Antenna technology and developed as part of the $1.4 billion SCAR contract awarded in May 2022, the company said Tuesday.

BlueHalo’s proprietary MSDA phased-array technology uses agile and re-configurable beamforming tiles to streamline mission operations.

Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo and a previous Wash100 awardee, said the company is dedicated to transforming defense technology to address the need for “more robust and modernized satellite communication infrastructure to maintain our strategic advantage in space.”

“In addition to adding communication capacity, the SCAR program will bring much-needed communications flexibility to the Space Force,” said Col. Greg Hoffman, senior material leader for the Space Rapid Capabilities Office.