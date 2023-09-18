Auxon to Creat AI Fault Prediction Tech for Air Force

Auxon, a Portland, Oregon-based developer of automated verification and validation technologies, was tapped by AFWERX to provide the Department of the Air Force with a real-time, artificial intelligence-driven predictive failure analysis capability to help it address pressing challenges and strengthen national security.

The company said Monday it will work under a $1.25 million Direct-to-Phase II contract to demonstrate an analytics technology capable of increasing space-based defense systems’ resilience and reliability.

“Our focus is on proactively identifying and resolving issues before they become operational challenges for our military personnel,” remarked Auxon CEO Nathan Aschbacher. “We’re dedicated to working closely with AFWERX, the Air Force, and other [Department of Defense] stakeholders to fortify our national defenses.”

The award is through the Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer program, which is used by the Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX to advance small business-led technology innovation efforts.