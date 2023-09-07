Army’s Main Battle Tank Modernization Program Changes Course

The U.S. Army has decided to scrap its current Abrams main battle tank modernization program and embark on another initiative to increase the vehicle’s mobility and survivability against future threats on the battlefield.

Work on version 4 of the M1A2 System Enhancement Package will end to give way to M1E3 Abrams development as part of the Army’s strategy to confront battlefield threats in 2040 and beyond, the service branch said Wednesday.

M1E3 Abrams will include some M1A2 SEPv4 features and comply with modular open systems architecture standards to enable faster technology upgrades in the future.

According to the Army, the new modernization program will provide reduced sustainment and logistical footprint, enhancing the maneuverability of armored brigade combat teams in conflicts.

“The Abrams Tank can no longer grow its capabilities without adding weight, and we need to reduce its logistical footprint,” said Maj. Gen. Glenn Dean, program executive officer for ground combat systems.

The branch will produce the M1A2 SEPv3 at a reduced rate until it transitions the M1E3 Abrams into production.