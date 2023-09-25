Army Secretary Christine Wormuth & Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George Weigh in on Major Army Transformation Initiatives

The U.S. Army is embracing constant transformation and interoperability to adapt to the evolving battlefield, according to top Army officials.

During a discussion with the Center for Strategic and International Studies last week, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth and recently appointed Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George noted Project Convergence, multinational exercises and recruiting efforts as three ways the service branch is shaking things up, the Army said on Sunday.

Wormuth, a 2023 Wash100 winner, said the Army is moving away from a strictly annual cycle for Project Convergence to create more space to “learn fully from last year’s experience and really build the set of experimentation cases for the next year.” She said the service branch found that absorbing lessons learned from the previous year takes longer than just 12 months.

George emphasized the importance of interoperability in developing the force. In recent months, the Army participated in two significant multinational exercises with U.S. allies. During Super Garuda Shield, which concluded earlier this month in Indonesia, military personnel from 14 nations — including newcomers Australia, Singapore and Japan — came together for arms, live-fire and amphibious and airborne exercises. In July and August, the Army joined Australia’s Talisman Sabre program, where the service branch and international allies defended an island chain from a hostile entity.

In the realm of recruitment, the Army has set a goal of recruiting approximately 60,000 new Soldiers each year. Though the service branch does not expect to reach its target recruiting numbers this year, Wormuth said she has seen the pace of new recruits speed up in the past couple of months.

Another part of building up the force, said George, is improving the methods used to train and educate its personnel.

George characterized the Army’s strategy as viewing warfighting as “continuous transformation.” What this means, he said, is tying each piece together to “make sure we’re doing this in a continuous fashion.”

