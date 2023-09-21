Army, CDAO Implement Replication Pipelines to Streamline Data Integration, Analysis

The U.S. Army and the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office have implemented new pipelines to replicate information from two Army enterprise reporting programs.

The pipelines enable real-time data replication from the Army General Fund Enterprise Business System and Global Combat Support System into Advana, the DOD’s centralized data platform for advanced analytics, the Army said Wednesday.

“These newly implemented data pipelines will enable Army to take in large volumes of raw data from our legacy ERPs and move that data to a consolidated platform for more timely analysis. We will increase the ingestion of our key data sets from once monthly to real-time,” said Chase Levinson, the Army’s finance data steward.

Bakari Dale, the Army’s business mission area data officer, said the data replication pipelines will enable data-informed decision-making and drive innovation in advanced analytics and machine learning.

The pipelines will also allow OSD to gather timely and accurate insights from Army data, improve data quality, enhance operational efficiency and ease data integration.