Air Force, SAIC Migrate Project Management Resource Tools to Cloud One

The U.S. Air Force and SAIC have migrated the former’s Project Management Resource Tools to Cloud One, a cloud computing platform for Department of Defense organizations.

The migration took two years and was completed in July 2023 through the collaboration of PMRT Program Office, Acquisition Integration Directorate under the Secretary of the Air Force, PMRT’s O&M Contractor, C1 Program Office and SAIC, the Air Force said Sunday.

The suite of enterprise tools is used for documenting, managing and reporting financial requirements to support annual budget cycle-related activities. It also assists in several key facets of the acquisition program.

PMRT supports more than 44,373 active Air Force, Space Force, Army and Special Operations Command professionals, as well as other DOD acquisition and financial employees worldwide at Impact Level 5.

In 2020, SAIC was awarded a potential $727 million contract to provide the Air Force and Army with cloud migration services. The company was responsible for carrying out the infrastructure and application planning, engineering and integration to enable cloud operations of the user’s information technology portfolio.