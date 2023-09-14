AIA Agenda Details Priorities to Enhance International Cooperation in Emerging Tech; Eric Fanning Quoted

The Aerospace Industries Association has released a document outlining priorities for the U.S. aerospace and defense industry to improve international cooperation in unmanned aerial systems, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, cyber, space and other emerging and advanced tech capabilities.

The agenda presents several recommendations to establish a policy and regulatory environment that fosters global cooperation on emerging and advanced technologies, AIA said Wednesday.

Recommendations include incentivizing exports and ensuring that U.S. government policy and regulation enable U.S. global leadership in emerging and advanced capabilities; advancing U.S. leadership in emerging capabilities cooperation with allies as a national security imperative; investing in the resilience of the aerospace and defense supply chain through inclusive policies; and continuing U.S. leadership in international standards and norms setting.

For the digital domain that includes autonomy, AI, quantum computing and cyber, AIA has called for the designation of lead agencies for U.S. government technology security and foreign disclosure and efforts to incentivize design for exportability of such capabilities to develop resiliency and security into architectures early on.

When it comes to hypersonic capabilities, priorities include the sustainment of hypersonic and high-temperature test facilities and investment in reusable high-Mach aircraft in partnership with U.S. allies.

“AIA’s new agenda provides a roadmap for a more competitive regulatory and trade environment for these new technologies that will help the United States maintain our strategic advantage over potential adversaries,” said Eric Fanning, president and CEO of AIA and a previous Wash100 awardee.