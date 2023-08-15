Army Seeks White Papers for Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Swarm

The U.S. Army’s Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office is fielding white papers from vendors with capabilities to develop and demonstrate technologies that can detect, track, identify and/or defeat sUAS swarm systems.

In a notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov, JCO and the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office said they are assessing industry interest in a program focused on fixed, stationary, mobile or mounted DTID technologies, which can be demonstrated by June 2024.

The competitive solicitation is open to commercial available products as well as concept demonstrations from academic institutions and businesses of all sizes.

The service branch aims to select a cost-effective prototype that can respond to a swarm of UAS threats and are compatible with systems operated by Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control.

Interested organizations may submit their white papers until Sept. 6.